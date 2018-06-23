FRANKLIN — Franklin’s economic fortunes would be reversed with the creation of a park that highlights the recreational opportunities provided by the Winnipesaukee River, according to supporters of the Mill City Park at Franklin Falls concept. This weekend, the region is getting a glimpse of what that might look like, thanks to the first Winni River Days, a whitewater paddling festival in downtown Franklin.
The effort to establish Mill City Park is currently in the grant-pursuing and application-submitting phase, toward the next goal of acquiring the necessary permission and funding to re-shape portions of the riverbed in order to enhance the recreational value of the Winnipesaukee River. Future goals include a community garden and a “pump track” for bicyclists. The Winni River Days will help raise money for these goals, as well as build public support.
“We’ve reached over 12,000 people on social media marketing and we haven’t even pushed to every day posts until today,” Marty Parichand, owner of the Outdoor New England kayak shop and a founder of Mill City Park nonprofit organization, said at the beginning of the week. “We’re gearing up to a pretty big event.”
“When we did most of our early estimates, we were hoping for about 500 people throughout the day, Friday and Saturday. I think we’re going to exceed that,” Parichand said. “Being the first ever, it’s really hard to gauge how many people will come.”
The festival started on Friday evening and continues through Sunday. On-the-water activities include slalom-like races, “boatercross” races that will pit several paddlers against one another simultaneously, and non-competitive paddling.
You don’t have to get wet to take part, though, because Trestle View Park, which looks out over the paddlers, will be filled with vendors and live music. While there is a registration fee for the races, all of the other activities are of no charge.
The vendors will be set up by noon on Saturday, music will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
“The challenge with an event like this is to stay true to our mission,” Parichand said. “We want it to be free. We want to create an inclusive community here centered around things you can do.”
Organizers worked with the people behind the Deerfield River Festival, which will take place next weekend in Charlemont, Massachusetts, to help plan the Franklin festival. The Winni River Days will be unique, though, because of the proximity of the rapids to the city center. There’s a strong possibility that residents of Franklin, who might not have any interest in paddling, will walk over to check out the Festival. Parichand hopes they do, so they can see what it would mean for Franklin to raise its profile as a destination for whitewater enthusiasts.
“One of the pieces is education, one of the pieces is exposure. As we progress with the whitewater park, there is a constant merging of the city of Franklin with a healthy outdoor lifestyle. The whitewater park can become a mosaic that can reinvigorate the city, (a mosaic) of people that want to live here, as well as people that want to visit.” He hopes the festival will, “open the door to interact with paddlers, whether it’s just watching or talking with vendors, or families and paddlers sitting down on the same piece of grass and listen to the free live music.”
The Winni River Days festival is underwritten by sponsorships, including Service Credit Union as the presenting sponsor. Aimee Sundstrom, manager of community relations for the credit union, said that the Mill City Park project could become an economic generator for the region.
“We’re hoping that the (Winni River Days) event will raise money and awareness for the Mill City river project,” Sundstrom said. She said it was also important to the credit union that the event can be enjoyed at no charge. “We have a rich history of making events free or very low cost for local families. It’s an important thing to us, we think the community can really thrive when they can come out together.”
Nate Wolfenden, one of the owners of Kettlehead Brewing in Tilton, said the development of the whitewater park would be a boon to his business.
“If they get that park going, it’s going to bring a lot of people in,” said Wolfenden. He already sees some patrons who come in for dinner and a beer after a day on the river. Craft beer seems to appeal to the whitewater crowd, he said. “If that goes ahead as planned, it will definitely be a boost for us, coming to a brewery after a thing like that is always on somebody’s to-do list.”
The river tends to attract people who are in their 20s through 40s, said Wolfenden. Athletic, adventurous and often from across state lines, he added.
“It’s a big draw for people from all over, and it’s better for us because they might not know of us. But then then they come here and try our stuff… Everybody loves IPAs, for the most part,” Wolfenden said.
