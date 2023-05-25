05-26 Derby1.jpg

George Hurst, left, shows off his prize-winning, 9 pound lake trout with his son Brogan and their dog Winni at last weekend's Winni Derby. (Courtesy photo/Brogan Hurst)

LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE — Though he boasted the largest trout of the weekend at 9 pounds, Gilford’s George Hurst was not surprised to hear next year’s Winni Derby would be canceled. Hurst has been fishing on the big lake for over 50 years, and said he and others noticed a dip in fish population. 

“I was starting to lose confidence in myself,” Hurst said, chuckling. “All of a sudden the things that I've done for so many years were not working anymore.” He remembers saying to his son and frequent fishing partner, Brogan, that “you know, over the last few years, something's not right.”

