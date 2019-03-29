SANBORNTON — When Jen Rodriguez was cooking at a restaurant in California, one day she was asked to prepare the “family meal,” served to all of the staff. She noticed that they all had a particular pasttime in common, so she came up with a version of macaroni and cheese that they might like.
“I called it stoner mac and cheese,” she said. Rodriguez, who grew up in Gilford and then served in the U.S. Army, loaded her pasta dish with an asiago cream sauce, chicken tenders and sriracha hot sauce, then topped it with blue cheese crumbles and scallions, perfect for someone with the munchies.
Rodriguez used the recipe for family meals at other restaurants she’s worked at, and has since found it is also enjoyed by non-stoners as well. In fact, the dish might even make it onto the menu at The Hilltop Restaurant at Steele Hill Resorts, where she now works as one of the kitchen managers.
Those who purchase a ticket for the Taste of the Lakes Region – which highlights the creativity of local food and beverage creators – will get a chance to taste her recipe, which she is bringing to the event. The Taste will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Church Landing in Meredith.
“It’s like a play on buffalo mac. It has the blue cheese, the heat, the cream to cool it, but it’s modern day,” she said. Using sriracha and scallions lends an Asian note to the dish, making it a bit more interesting. “Everything is getting twisted a little bit to make it something new.”
Hilltop Restaurant will also be offering tastes of their homemade fudge, and “Congo bars,” which food and beverage director Jed Dole picked up while he was in charge of food service at Camp Nokomis, a summer camp for girls on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Bear Island.
“It’s a lovely combination of peanut butter, sugar, graham crackers, chocolate and butter,” Dole said. At the camp, the bars enjoyed a near-mythological status he said. “When the Congo bars come out, they make a big deal about it. It’s like a ritual out there,” he said. “They’re really good.”
The Taste of the Lakes Region gives the business the chance to remind people that The Hilltop Restaurant is open to the general public as well as resort guests, Rodriguez said. She chose her mac and cheese recipe to bring because it reflects the creativity and playfulness that she is bringing to the restaurant.
She runs Sunday brunch, for example, and each week she has thought of a new cereal to incorporate into her french toast special. For St. Patrick’s Day, it was Lucky Charms, and for Easter it will be Fruity Pebbles. Later this summer, the restaurant will release a new menu featuring comfort foods reinvented, such as pigs in a blanket made with boar sausage.
“We’re bringing stuff in that people are going to be interested in trying,” Rodriguez said.
Tickets for the Taste of the Lakes Region cost $30 and will be available at the door. The event is put on by Altrusa International of Laconia, which uses the proceeds to promote literacy and provide scholarships to local students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.