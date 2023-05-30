Outreach

Volunteers provide information about sobriety at the Rotary Park gazebo last Thursday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — After an encampment in the woods at the end of Spruce Street was scheduled for closure earlier this month, around 100 people experiencing homelessness were displaced. Some of those faces gathered in the Rotary Park gazebo last Thursday during an outreach event aimed at people interested in recovery services. Despite the encampment’s closure, the city’s welfare office has not seen a spike in requests. 

“We have not, which is surprising," said Glenn Smith, the city’s finance director. "We expected there to be a bump when that happened, and it has not materialized.” He said he wasn't sure why.

