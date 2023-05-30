LACONIA — After an encampment in the woods at the end of Spruce Street was scheduled for closure earlier this month, around 100 people experiencing homelessness were displaced. Some of those faces gathered in the Rotary Park gazebo last Thursday during an outreach event aimed at people interested in recovery services. Despite the encampment’s closure, the city’s welfare office has not seen a spike in requests.
“We have not, which is surprising," said Glenn Smith, the city’s finance director. "We expected there to be a bump when that happened, and it has not materialized.” He said he wasn't sure why.
Welfare is a “reactive” service, according to Smith. The office responds to people coming to them; they do not engage in community outreach.
“I am not concerned,” Smith said about a potential lack of an awareness about services. “All the social services providers maintain an excellent working relationship with each other.
"The result of that is that anyone needing assistance who is interested in the network at any one location is tied in or made aware of the other members of that network. Whether they start out here or at another agency, there’s awareness of the services that are available.”
The welfare office’s primary role is to connect people with other services and, according to Smith, the office is not at capacity. Smith said he has seen “a steady uptick” in requests for assistance.
“I think that’s somewhat related to various state programs that were put in place with the COVID pandemic ... [it's] not so much an uptick as it relates to Spruce Street, but in general we’re seeing a fairly substantial increase in the numbers of people seeking assistance,” Smith said.
“I feel we’re keeping up with the demand.”
Volunteers offered resources and information about recovery services through Concord Hospital’s Doorway program last Thursday in the park. According to event organizer Kyrie Lynn Hutchinson, seven people signed up to enter a recovery program.
Volunteers brought water, chips, cookies, sobriety literature and Domino's pizza, as well as branded drawstring bags containing Narcan and drug neutralization kits.
“We’re trying to get everything going, trying to help out the people that are struggling, really trying to change lives and put people in the right direction,” said volunteer Hayden Wilks of Boston.
