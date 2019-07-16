PLYMOUTH — Current Assistant Superintendent Kyla Welch was elected as superintendent of schools for SAU 48 for a term of three years, beginning July 1, 2020. Welch will succeed longtime superintendent Mark Halloran, who will retire on June 30, 2020, after serving SAU 48 for 30 years.
SAU Board Chair Danny Desrosiers said: “Our board members are pleased that Kyla will be succeeding Mark in the role of superintendent. One of the priorities of all school boards of SAU 48 has been to develop continuity in leadership and managerial stability in our schools. Kyla has worked with Mark these past six years and knows the SAU schools, personnel, and communities very well. All of the board members feel she is the right person to succeed Mark.”
Welch became assistant superintendent on July 1, 2013. She joined SAU 48 in 2008 as a special education administrator at Campton Elementary School. Welch taught traditional and special education at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. She served as a building level and central office administrator in SAU 48, and other districts in the state.
Welch holds a certificate of advanced graduate study and a master's degree in educational leadership. Her undergraduate work includes a bachelor of science in elementary education and special education. Welch is a New Hampshire-certified superintendent of schools, school principal, special education administrator, special education teacher and emotional and behavioral disturbance teacher for kindergarten through 12th grade, and elementary education teacher for kindergarten through eight grade. Welch resides in Thornton with her husband, Ryan, and two children, Dylan and Mackenzie.
Halloran will retire after the upcoming school year. He said: “Kyla was the obvious choice to step into the position. I enjoy working with her on a daily basis and she is well prepared to assume the role of superintendent. I know that Kyla will be an outstanding superintendent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.