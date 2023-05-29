Weirs Channel repair

Boaters wait for the Weirs Channel to reopen Sunday while repairs were made on a water pipe. (Courtesy photo/Julie Keenan Cox)

LACONIA — Boating season, which unofficially begins Memorial Day Weekend, had barely commenced when it hit its first snag. A significant area of the Weirs lost its water service on Sunday, and the need for an immediate repair led to a closure of one of the busiest waterways in the Lakes Region.

"I'm not 100% on what the root cause of it was," Tim McDonald, one of the co-owners of Marine Solutions, said Monday, but the result was clear: a water line that runs through the Weirs Channel, which connects Paugus Bay to the larger Lake Winnipesaukee, had ruptured.

