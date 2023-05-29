LACONIA — Boating season, which unofficially begins Memorial Day Weekend, had barely commenced when it hit its first snag. A significant area of the Weirs lost its water service on Sunday, and the need for an immediate repair led to a closure of one of the busiest waterways in the Lakes Region.
"I'm not 100% on what the root cause of it was," Tim McDonald, one of the co-owners of Marine Solutions, said Monday, but the result was clear: a water line that runs through the Weirs Channel, which connects Paugus Bay to the larger Lake Winnipesaukee, had ruptured.
McDonald said the Laconia Water Department, which contracts with divers to service its underwater lines, contacted him Sunday when they started getting reports from customers that they weren't getting water. McDonald said he was inspecting the area in a small boat when he saw the water line bobbing above the surface of the channel.
"It daylighted itself right in front of Northwater Marine's docks," McDonald said. "Something grabbed ahold of that water line and yanked it hard enough that it severed a water line we had repaired previously."
The water line is a 2.5-inch plastic pipe, made to be flexible and resilient, but it's also soft. Once it was severed — which McDonald said sometimes occurs due to an errant anchor, though he couldn't say what happened in this instance — the 80 pounds per square inch of pressure flowing out of the line pushed it straight up to the surface. "It came right up and was floating above the top of the water."
McDonald said the repair for such damage is fairly straightforward: cut off the damaged section of line, then use couplings to patch in a new length of pipe. The environment, however, made it a particularly hazardous job.
That is, it would have been hazardous, if not for the assistance of Marine Patrol, McDonald said.
"Once we figured out what happened, we reached out to Marine Patrol, and they were absolutely [expletive] awesome," McDonald said. He described what he needed to do, and Marine Patrol officers made the call to close the Weirs Channel — one of the busiest waterways in the state, and on one of busiest boating weekends of the year — so he could work in peace.
"What we were initially looking at was having some sort of block so I could be in the water safely," McDonald said. "After talking it over with them, there was no safe way for me to be in the water with 2 miles of traffic in either direction."
Marine Patrol, with help from the social media account managers of safety agencies all around the lake, got word out that the channel would be closing at 2:30 p.m. An officer was stationed at both the north and south entrance to the channel to block boats, and a third was positioned next to the site where McDonald was working, in case a vessel were to slip past the blockade.
McDonald was able to finish the repair in about 45 minutes, and he said he was greeted with cheers from waiting boaters when he came out of the water.
McDonald expressed "a thank-you to Marine Patrol and Laconia Water, and the public for the understanding. Here we are in the throes of a holiday weekend, and everyone was understanding."
Dennis Wade, a lieutenant with Marine Patrol, said the operation "went smoothly and they got the water back on."
The Weirs Channel isn't necessarily the busiest boating bottleneck in the state, but it's among them, with "hundreds" of boats passing through over the course of a sunny weekend day, Wade said on Monday.
"And [Sunday] was a beautiful day," Wade said. "It's a popular area, there's some restaurants in the area, and anyone inside Paugus Bay has to go under the bridge to get into Winnipesaukee."
The Weirs Channel might seem more congested than others, Wade said, because of the geography of the area. "Since it is a channel and it's so narrow, it is a no-wake zone all the way through," Wade said. "That also keeps it tied up for a while because it takes so long to get through. You will see them lined up," particularly on sunny weekend days.
