LACONIA — Businesses in the Weirs are now able to serve alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m. Mayor Andrew Hosmer broke a tie vote to approve an ordinance extending alcohol sales through the end of this calendar year at the June 27 City Council meeting.
The ordinance, brought to the council by Anthony Santagate, owner of Tower Hill Tavern and The Big House on Lakeside Avenue, extends the hours alcohol may be sold in the Weirs. According to Santagate, the bars at his businesses previously gave “last call” for drink orders at about 12:45 a.m., and all customers must leave by 1:30 a.m. Now, “last call” will be at about 1:40 a.m. and customers must leave by 2:30 a.m.
Under state law, the Liquor Commission allows alcohol sales between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m.; businesses with a liquor license may sell alcohol until 2 a.m. if the local legislative body, in this case the city council, approves an ordinance allowing it. According to City Manager Scott Myers, the city may restrict the area that this ordinance applies to but can not limit the approval to only Santagate’s businesses. The planning board had already approved a request by Santagate to remain open past 1 a.m., but city council had to pass an ordinance for alcohol to be sold during those extended hours.
In an interview, Santagate said that he believes the extra hour will bring increased traffic and business to the Weirs and help all businesses in the area make the most out of a relatively seasonal customer pool.
“We only have a short amount of time,” Santagate said. Summer crowds and Motorcycle Week “are a captive audience, and in that extra hour businesses could make thousands more.”
“We are one of very few cities in New Hampshire that can do this now, and I think that will draw people here,” he added.
Santagate said the approval was unexpected, as a previous attempt he made to get approval to sell alcohol later had been unsuccessful. “It could have gone either way,” he said.
Councilor Robert Hamel voiced concern about the effect this extension would have on other residents in the area.
“There’s always two sides: one side sells entertainment and one side sells sleep,” Hamel said. “I think one o’clock is a good hour to end things.”
“I’ve never met a person who goes to Weirs Beach for sleep,” Mayor Hosmer countered.
Councilor Robert Soucy echoed Hamel’s concerns and added that increased condominium development in the Weirs increases the number of people in that area who might be negatively affected by noise.
Councilor Anthony Felch noted that Santagate was already permitted to stay open until 2 a.m., regardless of whether the council approved this ordinance. The question was only whether Santagate would be permitted to sell alcohol during those extended hours. He added that he had only heard support from constituents for this change.
Initially appearing hesitant about supporting the motion, Councilor Henry Lipman said that he agreed with Hamel and had concerns about how patrons drinking that late would impact public safety.
Councilors praised Santagate for his event organization, business and community growth, and cooperative relationship with the city.
Hamel expressed praise for Santagate and his business despite opposing the extension: “I can’t say the owner of these places hasn’t done a great job because he has.”
Councilor Bruce Cheney noted that Santagate had already, at the city’s request, invested money in decreasing the amount of sound pollution produced by his businesses at night.
“I think it’s kind of unfair to talk about the noise level,” Cheney said. In the past, “we’ve received complaints about the noise level and asked him to fix it and he did... and from every indication that I’ve gotten from folks, that problem has been dealt with.”
“One thing we can say about Anthony Snatagate is we’ve worked with him a lot,” Mayor Hosmer said. “I think time and time again he’s proved himself to be responsible in fulfilling what we anticipated his obligations were when we approved things,” in the past.
Lipman said he was sensitive to the benefit of supporting local businesses but maintained that he had concerns.
Mayor Hosmer offered an amendment to the ordinance wherein it would expire on New Years Day 2023, limiting the extension to this calendar year. Next year, before the start of the summer and Motorcycle Week, the council could evaluate whether this trial period had worked smoothly and been without major safety concerns before deciding whether to continue the extension.
Lipman ultimately voted in favor of the ordinance, along with Felch, Cheney, and Hosmer. Hamel, Haynes, and Soucy voted against.
Santagate said he understands the safety concerns posed by staying open and serving alcohol later but has confidence in his staff and his strong relationships with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission and the Laconia Police Department.
Santagate said that he was glad to hear praise from the mayor and council members for his work as a business owner in the Weirs.
“[Hosmer] sees the progress the Weirs is making,” Santagate said. “I hope people see how this will help the business of everyone in the Weirs.”
