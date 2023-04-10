Plans to shut off water to 22 Strafford St. Wedensday were modified in response to pushback. The scheduled shut off was part of the city’s waterworks plan to replace a water main on Summer Street. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — A planned temporary water shutdown on Strafford Street will likely be sidelined due to pushback, according to the city’s Waterworks Superintendent Ben Crawford.
The water was set to be temporarily shut off on Strafford Street Wednesday as part of a routine water main replacement on Summer Street.
“We try to place them before the road gets paved,” Crawford said. “The general lifespan of iron pipes is 100 years.”
Crawford said work on water lines on Summer Street is expected to take about six weeks. The new mainline will be composed of ductile iron.
“We’re replacing the water main on Summer Street. In order to do that, we'll have to shut off water to a larger area,” Crawford said. “Union, High Street to Strafford Street. High Street on the bump on the hill by the hospital there.”
Despite the wide area of proposed water shut downs, Crawford said there would be little traffic interference.
“Water will be off [on those three roads] but with no traffic,” Crawford said. "With the hoses we’ll have to barricade off portions of Davis and Howard, but they’re both looped streets and you can get to them from the other side.”
The work was set to begin on Wednesday, but doing so required temporarily shutting off the water at 22 Strafford St., a multi-use building home to the Laconia Early Learning Center, Community Health Center, Normandin Square apartments and the Health First Family Care Center.
“We’ve had a fair amount of pushback on that this morning, because we noticed everyone on Friday,” Crawford said. “We were getting some calls this morning.”
Patients with appointments scheduled at Health First for Wednesday were rerouted to Health First’s Franklin Location. On Monday, Crawford said the department was changing their approach.
“We are going to temporarily feed that building on Wednesday so they won’t be out of water,” Crawford explained. “We’re going to run fire hoses and water to that building.”
Crawford added that if that wasn’t possible, the department would simply reschedule the work, but had not yet set a date.
