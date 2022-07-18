LACONIA — A proposed addition of another duplex to a small condominium complex in Weirs Beach is on hold due to concerns that runoff from the project may be creating problems for nearby properties.
Representatives of RAM Clarendon told the Planning Board that the developer wants to add a third, two-unit building to the project currently under construction at 224 Endicott St. E. One of the two buildings on the site is finished while work is still underway on the second.
But abutters told the board Tuesday that water runoff from the complex has been pooling on their properties which are at a lower elevation.
Charles Mihle, a board member of the abutting Sundown Condominium complex, said the association wants the developers to install a fully functioning drainage system. He further said there should be multiyear performance bond holding the developer responsible for the problems caused by runoff from the property.
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the opinion of his department is that the standing water that is pooling at places in the Sundown complex may be underground water seeping to the surface, rather from stormwater runoff.
Sundown officials say, however, that the problem has been occurring only since the 224 Endicott St. E. project got underway last year.
Trefethen said that the detention pond proposed for the new development may need to be larger. He also said consultants not directly involved in the project could conduct an independent study of the soil and hydrological conditions in the area.
After 30-minute public hearing testimony and board discussion, the board tabled the matter until its Aug. 2 meeting.
Trefethen said construction of the third building may be necessary to make the installation of an effective drainage system economically feasible for the developer.
