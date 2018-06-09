CENTER TUFTONBORO — Residents of Tuftonboro, Moultonborough Bay, and the Winter Harbor area are encouraged to attend a presentation on Wednesday, June 20, offering an overview of a study that is about to begin that will assess the threats to water quality in Moultonborough Bay and Winter Harbor. The project is being conducted by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association in partnership with GeoSyntec Consultants, and the Town of Tuftonboro. The presentation will be given at the Tuftonboro Town House, 247 Middle Road, at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend this kickoff meeting.
"We want public support in the form of participation on the Advisory Committee being formed to oversee the project," Lake Winnipesaukee Association Executive Director Patricia Tarpey said. "Engaging the public in the process and the study is key to its success in the long term."
This project builds on six years of effort by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association to develop a comprehensive lake-wide management plan for Winnipesaukee, and is a continuation of a community-based watershed planning effort to improve and protect all of the water resources within the lake’s watershed. As a major economic asset and outstanding natural resource for the local communities, it is extremely important to understand the threats and issues affecting the lake’s health.
The community of Tuftonboro is contributing $15,000 toward the study, recognizing how important water quality is to their local economy. "Our lakes are the source of most of the outdoor recreational activity as well as the basis of our local economy," Tuftonboro Conservation Commission Chairman Steve Wingate said. "Approximately 65 percent of tax revenue comes from shorefront properties. The value of our real estate and all water related activities around the lake depend on clean water.”
Funding for the Moultonborough Bay and Winter Harbor Watershed Management Plan comes from several sources, including the Clean Water Act, administered by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
For additional information, call 603-581-6632 or email mail@winnipesaukee.org.
