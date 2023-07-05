Landon and Amelia Rubino stand where Laurel Avenue used to be before a torrent, apparently unleashed by a beaver dam, swept it away on Tuesday morning. On the road behind them is Maegan LeMien, who also lives on Laurel Avenue. In total, five households are without vehicle access to or from their properties until the association can repair the road. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)
GILMANTON — A burst beaver dam led to a panicked moment for residents around Sawyer Lake on Tuesday, as the water in the tight-knit neighborhood started rising, and fast.
Maegan LeMien, who lives on Laurel Avenue, a steep dirt road that the runs away from the lake, said her family was preparing to leave to get a spot for the town’s Independence Day parade when they realized something was wrong.
“We first noticed about 9 a.m.,” LeMien said. “My neighbor ran up, saying, ‘Call 911!’ She was scared because the water kept rising ... It was alarming.”
A stream that normally passes through a culvert under the road, near where Laurel intersects with Hemlock Drive, had rapidly increased to much larger than its usual size, and seemed to be continuing to rise.
The water, too much for the twin culverts to handle, started flowing over the road, and quickly washed a short section of the road completely away, leaving a gap broad and deep enough to swallow a minivan.
“Our road now has a huge ... I don’t even know the word for it, it’s gone,” LeMien said. “We can’t leave by vehicle, we can only get out by foot now.”
Stranded? Well, their vehicles are, until the road gets fixed. Fortunately for the LeMien family, and the four others who live on Laurel Avenue, they have the comfort of knowing the rest of the Sawyer Lake residents are ready and willing to help them get through, whether it’s help with groceries and supplies, or even allowing the use of a vehicle.
“The great thing about Sawyer Lake is it is an amazing community,” LeMien said. “You never feel trapped, even though we’re trapped.”
A neighbor, Crystal Rubino, agreed, though she noted she’ll rest easier once their home can again be reached by the outside world.
“Unrelated, our fridge is broken. We have a delivery coming on the 10th, and I hope the road’s fixed by then,” Rubino said.
Hemlock Drive, a busier road used to access many lakeside properties, was also severely damaged by the water released by the beaver dam, and was already being repaired on Wednesday. Hemlock is a town road, though, confirmed the town’s road agent, Paul Perkins. Laurel Avenue is a private road, so the association will need to hire a contractor to place two new culverts, which are much larger than those they replace.
Perkins said he didn’t know exactly how much water was released when the beaver dam broke, except to say, “It was more than our culvert could handle.”
While she and her neighbors are marooned on their road, LeMien noted there were other residents who suffered more serious losses, including homes that had flooded basements, and some vehicles damaged by floodwater.
LeMien has lived at Sawyer Lake for nine years, she said, and hasn’t seen this happen before. However, she’s heard that something very similar occurred several years before she moved in. Then, like now, the cause was chalked up to be a failed beaver dam.
“The amount of damage that water can do is astounding,” LeMien said.
