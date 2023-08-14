LACONIA — Voters in Ward 5 will have the chance to either affirm or reverse a city council decision made last month in appointing Steven Bogert to represent them on the council for the remainder of the year.
Bogert was appointed to fulfill the term originally held by Bob Hamel, a longtime councilor who died in June. Bogert, who had served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and currently represents Laconia in the state House of Representatives, was the choice of a divided council over the option of Breanna Neal. Neal founded a barber shop on Main Street and also served on city boards and in an electoral capacity.
City council selects who will fill out a partial term when one is vacated by a sitting councilor, but it’s the voters in the respective ward who elect councilors when terms expire. Both Bogert and Neal filed their candidacy for a two-year term to represent Ward 5 starting in January 2024.
The Ward 5 seat will be the only contested race for city council when municipal elections are held in November. Incumbents Andrew Hosmer (mayor), Bruce Cheney (Ward 1), Robert Soucy (Ward 2), Mark Haynes (Ward 4) and Anthony Felch (Ward 6) have all filed to run for reelection, and all are unopposed. In Ward 3, incumbent Councilor Henry Lipman did not file for what would have been a 10th term, and Eric Hoffman, whose LinkedIn page lists him as an engineer at Rist-Frost-Shumway Engineering, is running unopposed for the seat.
Farther down the ballot, city voters will find two other contested races. Donald Basso and John Intorcio have filed to run for the two-year term as Ward 6 moderator, a role that oversees elections in that ward. There are three candidates who have filed for the two available seats on the police commission: incumbents Scott Davis and Doug Whittum, and challenger Dave Ouelette.
A rematch
Bogert has been involved in civic operations of the city since he moved to Laconia 20 years ago. He was on the ZBA from 2002 until he resigned last month due to his appointment to city council. In addition to serving in the state Legislature, he sits on the Mayor’s Housing Task Force and volunteers for the Laconia Youth Football and Cheer Association.
“I feel that this is an important time for Laconia, with all of the development going on,” Bogert said. He said his experience with the ZBA would allow him to “hit the ground running” with regards to some of the larger development proposals, the former Laconia State School property chief among them.
He noted those developments are occurring at a time when the city is dealing with a growing homelessness problem.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever get a 100% solution, but if we can start to help some people, and get people back into a productive way of life, I call that a success,” he said. “I think that’s important to help us keep moving in the right direction.”
He also listed growth of the city’s business sector, light manufacturing in particular, as a goal of his. He said jobs in manufacturing could help retain the community’s talented young people, and help lead to a healthier economy overall.
“That’s what I look forward to, how do we grow our Laconia economy?” Bogert asked. “I think it’s important to help us keep moving in the right direction, and understand how budgets function, how to contain costs without restraining growth.”
Breanna “Bree” Neal served on the Downtown Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board from 2015 to 2022, and as a volunteer city elections worker during the same time span. Neal founded Polished & Proper Barbershop on Main Street, which she sold this summer and where she continues to cut hair.
Neal was the preference of two of the five voting councilors when appointing someone to fill Hamel’s remaining term, and she felt she might fare better among Ward 5 voters.
“It’s a more diverse demographic,” she noted. Diversity was also among her reasoning for applying to fulfill the partial Ward 5 term. “I only wish to be of service to those around me. I do not seek the position for myself, I seek it only to offer residents the option of diverse representation and an approachable, open-minded listener who will speak for those who cannot be present.”
Neal said she doesn’t have a particular issue motivating her to seek a seat on council. “Most people have one pet project, the rest they don’t pay much attention to,” she said. Instead, she sees “many problems, many solutions to be found.” She characterized herself as a creative thinker who attempts to find the best possible solution to each problem.
Problems she views facing the city include inflation, housing, homelessness, substance misuse and addiction, workforce shortages, “and a number of different things which are all interconnected.”
