LACONIA — Voters in Ward 5 will have the chance to either affirm or reverse a city council decision made last month in appointing Steven Bogert to represent them on the council for the remainder of the year.

Bogert was appointed to fulfill the term originally held by Bob Hamel, a longtime councilor who died in June. Bogert, who had served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and currently represents Laconia in the state House of Representatives, was the choice of a divided council over the option of Breanna Neal. Neal founded a barber shop on Main Street and also served on city boards and in an electoral capacity.

