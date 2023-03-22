City Council

Seated at a council meeting in February, from left, are City Councilors Bruce Cheney, Robert Soucy, Henry Lipman, Mark Haynes and Anthony Felch. Mayor Andrew Hosmer is seated at center. (Video screenshot)

LACONIA — City Councilor Robert Hamel, absent from council meetings since last fall, is expected to remain in his Ward 5 seat until the end of this term.

Hamel was diagnosed with cancer in May last year, according to his son, Todd Hamel. Immediately following his diagnosis, he began treatment and underwent surgery in late September. Severe respiratory complications following surgery left the councilor in intensive care, causing his absence, Todd said. He was released to a rehabilitation facility at the start of the new year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.