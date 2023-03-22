LACONIA — City Councilor Robert Hamel, absent from council meetings since last fall, is expected to remain in his Ward 5 seat until the end of this term.
Hamel was diagnosed with cancer in May last year, according to his son, Todd Hamel. Immediately following his diagnosis, he began treatment and underwent surgery in late September. Severe respiratory complications following surgery left the councilor in intensive care, causing his absence, Todd said. He was released to a rehabilitation facility at the start of the new year.
Interviews with fellow councilors and Mayor Andrew Hosmer indicate that the council, out of respect for Hamel and his service, and a sincere hope he may return, is not inclined to encourage his resignation. Councilors said they have not even discussed the possibility.
"If that was brought to my attention, I'd look unfavorably on that," said Ward 4 Councilor Mark Haynes.
Ward 2 Councilor Robert Soucy was similarly resolved against the idea of Hamel stepping down.
"If I was in his shoes ... it's the last thing that'd be on my mind," Soucy said. He emphasized that whether Hamel would or should resign was "between him and the mayor," and added that he felt the question was "insensitive."
The council rarely acknowledges Hamel's absence publicly, and only once has it come up in remarks during a meeting. Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney expressed well wishes for Hamel as he entered the rehab facility, during the meeting's "councilor comments" section on Dec. 12.
"To tell you the truth, I think we intentionally avoid the discussion," Cheney said in an interview. He noted that he and Hamel have known each other since the 1970s and worked together in law enforcement before their time on the council.
"I'm very fond of Bob," Cheney continued. "Every one of us knows [him] well. ... I think we're all just hopeful that he gets better."
Ward 6 Councilor Anthony Felch said he felt Hamel should remain the Ward 5 councilor "for the simple reason that he could be back."
"I'm hoping Councilor Hamel returns to his seat at the council table," Hosmer said. He commended Hamel for his decades of service to the citizens of Laconia, declining to comment further.
Having all served multiple years together — including Hosmer, who was a city councilor before being elected mayor in 2019 — councilors echoed one another's fondness for Hamel, and some expressed difficulty in speaking on his absence.
Asked about the family's response to the council's intentions regarding the Ward 5 seat, Todd said they were grateful.
"He takes his seat very seriously, and he loves doing it," he said, emphasizing his father's longtime commitment and passion for serving the public as a councilor. He also acknowledged Hamel's constituents' right to representation.
The possibility of resignation is a "discussion my mother and I will have with my dad at the right time," Todd continued. "We deeply appreciate all the support from his close friends and family that we've received" as well as from his colleagues, he added.
If Hamel were to resign, the council would be responsible for appointing someone to serve the remainder of his term. Per city code, vacancies are filled by "the election of some qualified person by the recorded votes of at least a majority of all members of the Council."
"What would be the point" of him stepping down? Haynes asked, pointing to city elections in November.
Hamel, who ran unopposed for re-election in 2021, has not attended a council meeting in nearly six months — most recently participating remotely at the end of September — a quarter of his two-year term. By January 2024, when a potential new councilor elected in November's city elections would be sworn in, that time would exceed 16 months.
Several councilors asserted that the residents of Ward 5 are sufficiently advocated for and represented by other members.
It would not be accurate, according to Soucy, to say that the citizens of Ward 5 lacked representation on the council.
"I don't look just at Ward 2; I look at the whole city" while serving, Soucy said. He added that he perceived other councilors did the same, "because all of our citizens are affected by the decisions we make." Soucy was appointed by Hosmer to serve in Hamel's place on the finance committee.
"I represent the whole city," Felch similarly emphasized. "I talk with people in Ward 5 all the time." Felch wanted citizens to know that they can reach out to any city councilor with questions, needs or concerns. Ward 5 constituents have not been officially directed to a point person, but Hosmer advised they contact City Manager Kirk Beattie.
City Charter provides no clear direction for periods of absence by councilors, only noting that vacancies must be filled within 30 days.
In 2017, then-Mayor Ed Engler took a leave of absence for at least a month to seek treatment for cancer in California. A councilor was appointed mayor pro-tem — as the mayor is responsible for running meetings and breaking tie votes — while he was away.
Mid-term appointments to the council have been fairly common in recent years: Hamel himself was first appointed in July 2005, according to the City Clerk's Office. He was then elected for the first time in November of that year and is currently serving his ninth term on the council.
Soucy was appointed in July 2020 to serve out the term of David Bownes after his death; Hosmer was appointed to represent Ward 6 in April 2018 after Councilor Armand Bolduc died. Soucy was then elected to the council in November 2021, and Hosmer, at the conclusion of his appointed term in 2019, ran for mayor. Cheney and Haynes were first elected in 2017, Ward 3 Councilor Henry Lipman in 2005 and Felch in 2019.
Interview requests to Lipman were not returned.
