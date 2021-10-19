LACONIA — Both candidates for the Ward 2 City Council seat say they will bring an intense dedication to their responsibilities, and that their respective records of public and community service back up that commitment.
Bob Soucy, the incumbent, is being challenged by Laura Dunn, a member of the Laconia School Board.
Soucy was appointed to the seat last year to fill the 18 months remaining in the term of Councilor David Bownes who died in July 2020. Dunn, like Soucy, was one of five Ward 2 residents who applied for the position. The council chose Soucy in a 4-1 vote.
“I give 110 percent to whatever I do,” said Dunn, who insisted she has the time to serve on both the city council and school board simultaneously. “People who know me believe that if Laura’s involved she’s going to get it done.”
Over the years Dunn has been active in the PTO at Pleasant Street School, which her three children attend. She has also been involved in youth sports programs in the city, and has been serving on the school board since 2018.
Bringing passion to the work of a city councilor is a characteristic which Soucy says he has demonstrated during his time on the council.
“I’ve always loved serving the people,” said Soucy, who was a Laconia police officer before going to work for Aavid Engineering where he currently serves as director of sales.
Both candidates consider the lack of affordable housing to be one of the city’s most serious challenges. They also believe that redevelopment of the Laconia State School should include entry-level housing that people who work in the city in private or public sector jobs can afford.
Dunn said having a better balance in available housing is critical to employers being able to recruit and retain workers.
“We need to think how do we keep businesses in Laconia,” she said.
Soucy believes it is critical that the city be involved in the discussions about any development of the State School land.
“It needs to be done with input from the city and in accordance with the (city’s) master plan,” he said.
Both say the revitalization of downtown and the other signs of economic activity in the city are positive signs. However, both are quick to add the city also has challenges that need to be faced.
Like other council candidates Soucy points to drug activity and homelessness as vexing issues that need to be tackled.
“We need to support the efforts by state and federal agencies” involved in efforts to combat drug abuse, he said. With regard to homelessness, Soucy believes that the city should be looking at the root cause of the issue and not just how the problem exhibits itself.
“The question comes down to why are they homeless,” he said. “The city should guide them to the right resources.”
“There has been great movement,” Dunn said of the resurgent economic activity. “But we cannot be naive that we don’t have challenges.”
She said that the availability of good jobs is critical to sustaining the current economic growth.
Both she and Soucy point out that the quality of the school system is critical to the city's future.
Soucy believes that his business experience together with his understanding of and appreciation for the city acquired over the 52 years he and his family have lived in Laconia are important factors in making him well suited to serve on the council.
Dunn, meanwhile, sees herself as a candidate who personifies the changes the city is undergoing.
“I am different,” Dunn said, comparing herself to others on the council. “I’m female, I’m younger and I’m outspoken, I think the city wants to see new faces,” she said. “I hope the people aren’t afraid of change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.