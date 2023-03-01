GILFORD — Robert Smith, a 74-year-old truck driver from Farmington, has been identified as the person who died Tuesday after being struck by lumber during a delivery to Gilford Home Center. The identification comes from Gilford Police Lt. Adam VanSteensburg.
Smith was employed by CMF Transportation in Conway.
Gilford Home Center owner Harold Finethy called the event a horrific and tragic accident, and said Smith had made previous deliveries to the business.
“He was a great guy, a great driver,” Finethy said. “We’re devastated over this.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. In a written statement, a representative from OSHA said the agency could not comment on open inspections of CMF Transportation and Gilford Home Center. They also wrote that they will complete each inspection within six months.
VanSteensburg said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the driver’s death.
According to a statement released by CMF, Smith had over four decades of driving experience, and 10 years with the company.
Finethy said some of his employees were present when the accident occurred.
“They’re still investigating it now,” Finethy said. “We’re all just dumbfounded, trying to get consoled and keep respect for the family.”
As for the employees who witnessed Smith's death, Finethy said the company was working to support them.
“It’s nothing anyone should ever go through,” Finethy said.
