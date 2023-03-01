Gilford Home Center

Emergency vehicles respond to Gilford Home Center on Tuesday after Robert Smith, a delivery driver, died after being struck by falling lumber. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Robert Smith, a 74-year-old truck driver from Farmington, has been identified as the person who died Tuesday after being struck by lumber during a delivery to Gilford Home Center. The identification comes from Gilford Police Lt. Adam VanSteensburg.

Smith was employed by CMF Transportation in Conway.

