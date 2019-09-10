As the nation reflects on the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Gov. Chris Sununu directed flags on all public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff today.
"On the anniversary of the solemn attacks of Sept. 11, our state and our nation remember the victims of the horrific terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001," said Sununu. "I encourage all New Hampshire residents to pause and reflect upon the actions of our nation's first responders who heroically put their lives on the line to save others, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans."
The New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton will commemorate the anniversary during a free public Patriot Day ceremony that will include video tributes, readings and the playing of taps in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who perished in the attacks that targeted the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Col. John Pogorek, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease Air National Guard Base, will be the featured speaker.
The event will be preceded by a coffee social and meet-and-greet session in the Veterans' Home’s town hall, starting at 10:15 a.m. The observance will begin at 11 a.m.
The Veterans' Home is located at 139 Winter St., Tilton.
Rep. Steve Woodcock of Conway, an Army veteran and retired school administrator who is a member of American Legion Post 95, will conduct the annual 9/11 Memorial Service in North Conway’s Schouler Park, set to begin at 8:46 a.m.
