Vendors take a hit to help Gunstock through summer
GILFORD — County-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort is receiving a little help from its friends - in this case, long-term vendors - as it looks to navigate its way through a short-term cash flow problem.
Denied a request by the Belknap County Leslative Delegation to borrow $600,000 in anticipation of money it will receive when the ski season arrives, Gunstock management has received approval to defer payments to vendors for significant projects it would have had to otherwise delay.
New Hampshire Electric Motors of Laconia and Trask Decrow of South Portland, Maine, have agreed to wait until Feb. 1, 2019, for a combined $12,500 in payments for repair of a pump and motor that pump water from the snowmaking pond into the snowmobile plant.
And Snow Machines Inc. of Midland, Michigan, has agreed to wait until March 1, 2019, before receiving payments for nearly $125,000 in upgrades to the area’s snowmaking capacity on the Blundersmoke Trail that will produce $63,000 in Eversource rebates before the end of 2018.
The Gunstock Area Commission on Wednesday night agreed to the deferred payment arrangements presented to commissioners by Gunstock General Manager Greg Goddard.
“When you have a conversation with long-term vendors they get pretty creative when you tell them you’re not buying anything this year,” Goddard said.
The commission also decided to defer action on two other projects that would produce an additional $37,000 in rebates from Eversource and cost the county about $87,000.
Goddard said that Eversource is looking at substantially reducing its rebate program for energy efficient snowmaking starting March 1, 2019, and that the two deferred projects would allow Gunstock to obtain the maximum rebate amount, which is capped at $100,000.
He said that, as part of Gunstock’s austerity program to pay its bills without its customary line of credit during the summer months, it has deferred all capital spending during the summer, which amounts to about $200,000.
“We need to make as much money as we can early in the season,”Goddard said, adding that Gunstock will have to use part of its $316,630 in operational reserves to pay its bills until money starts coming in during December.
He said the austerity program appears to be working and that Gunstock is presently $150,000 better off than its original budget had projected.
One immediate problem whose cost is not yet known will be the replacement of a transformer that failed this week at the Stockade Lodge.
“We had Gillette and Proctor and Gamble here for corporate events and had to transfer them to the main lodge, where there is no air conditioning. We have no choice but to replace the transformer,” said Goddard.
The budget situation Gunstock finds itself in is totally unprecedented. When the county delegation earlier this month failed by one vote to obtain a two-thirds majority, it marked the first time in Gunstock’s 81-year history that the delegation has refused to approve a revenue anticipation note.
The commission had sought the money to cover maintenance costs for ski lifts, the snowmaking system and the purchase at discount prices of a winter retail inventory for the county-owned recreation area.
Gunstock, although managed by an independent five-member commission appointed by the County Delegation, does not have the power to borrow money without the delegation’s approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.