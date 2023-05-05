LACONIA — A fire that damaged several vehicles on Court Street early Friday morning is being investigated as intentionally set.
Police Chief Matt Canfield confirmed Friday that his department has initiated a criminal investigation. The state Fire Marshal’s office is participating.
Fire Chief Tim Joubert said his department was alerted to the fire at 3:38 a.m. on Friday, when a neighbor, awoken by the sound of a tire exploding, looked out a window and called 911.
When crews arrived, one vehicle was going up in flames. "It progressed very quickly and it spread to five [vehicles]. Of the five, three are probably total losses,” Joubert said.
The vehicles were parked closely together, which made it a challenging fire to fight, Joubert said. Firefighters used a combination of water, chemical extinguishers and foam to control it. They were on scene for about 90 minutes, during which time the department was also responding to several other emergencies, including a cardiac arrest and psychological emergencies.
No one was hurt due to the fire, and no buildings were damaged. However, Joubert said the situation could have been worse, had the neighbor not heard the explosion, and if the weather had been different.
“If it was a windy night, it could have made a big difference. It could have easily extended into the building,” Joubert said.
Al Raper, owner of Al’s Auto Service, said that he learned about the fire when he was woken from his sleep by the sound of his phone ringing.
“I got a phone call at 4 in the morning that there was a car on fire, I came down and it was a disaster,” Raper said. “One of my favorite trucks was damaged, my Corvette was damaged, my BMW was damaged. And I picked up a car for my secretary, and that was damaged.”
Raper said that he tows vehicles for the police department, and has a back lot secured by fencing, where he would usually keep his personal vehicles. However, that lot is currently full, as many people have apparently abandoned their vehicles, he said, so he has to park his personal vehicles in an unsecured area in front of his business.
He noted that other towing businesses in the city have also had issues with criminal activity.
“I don’t know what’s been going on, we’ve had a lot of problems in this neighborhood lately,” Raper said.
