LACONIA — Want to learn more about vaping? Stand Up Laconia is hosting guest speaker Laurie Warnock, MPH, to discuss vaping, which is rapidly increasing among people as young as middle school age.
The talk will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Huot Technical Center, adjacent to Laconia High School. A free meal will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.