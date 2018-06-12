Editor's Note: This is the first in a series in which The Laconia Daily Sun is publishing valedictory speeches from area high schools this year.
Good evening and I hope everyone is having a good time so far. I am sure I am not the only one that sits here today thinking that this day felt like it would never come. I also think, where has the time gone? It felt like the other day we were all walking into the high school for the first time. Slowly and day by day we all find ourselves here today.
Everyone has taken their own unique path to get here, and leaving here today we will all continue on our unique paths through life. Some of us know what we want to become, others think they know what they want to become, and others don’t know yet. No matter where life takes all of us, Laconia and the people in it have given us the tools to go out into the world and pursue the lives we all desire.
The people you have met and memories you have made here will be with you forever. The experiences we have been through have helped make us who we are. I will always remember the projects. One project we recently had in physics required us to build a motor. Well, I built seven before I got one to work. This taught me an important lesson. No matter how much I just wanted to throw in the towel and accept that I was not going to be able to do it, I kept finding myself coming back to give it one more try. Finally I got one to work, I was in awe that it had worked, but at that point I was ecstatic that it had. This showed the importance of perseverance to me, without working on it again and again and failing over and over, I would never have achieved success. I hope this speaks to all my classmates as well. Life doesn’t always go your way, but when things go wrong don’t throw in the towel. Life will knock us down but it is up to us to get back up until we can overcome it, and believe me when I say when you do overcome it, it feels so good and will be such a relief.
I hope everyone here will be able to overcome the challenges they will face in life.
Like all places, Laconia is not perfect. Laconia may not have the most money, and staff members come and go quickly at times, and not all opportunities are given to us like they are in other places. For these reasons and more, Laconia has helped make us students we are.
With the exit of around 20 teachers since I have been in the high school, I believe it speaks strongly to the teachers who are here and take up the challenge of teaching all of us students. I believe it also speaks strongly to the students that we have found our way through alterations in classes and schedules. We also overcome the shortcomings in sport and club opportunities, each team and club receives little to no money; it is up to the students to do much of the fundraising so they can participate in their desired club or sport. Not only have the students shown to be able to support their activity, but also excel in them, with many finding success is several areas, this shows that we are ready to go into the world and we have been prepared to deal with adversity.
So after you move on from today, remember the clubs you were in, the teams you were on, the teachers you have had, the projects you have completed, the friends you have made, the good times, and the bad times, the learning experiences, and the fact that once you are a Sachem you are always a Sachem.
I would like to close with words that my dad told me everyday before I left for school. “Do something great today.” But I challenge you not to only do something great today, but every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.