PLYMOUTH — Union employees of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative are returning to work today after a unanimous vote Monday by the NHEC Board of Directors to approve a new three-and-a-half-year employment contract.
Eighty-three union employees, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No.1837, have been on strike since May 7, largely over the language concerning pension. Company and union representatives reached a tentative agreement last week on the 401(k) and pension benefits for union employees, removing the primary obstacle to a contract agreement.
The company had offered union employees the same benefits package as non-union employees, but its proposal retained the right to make changes to the benefits plan if it became necessary to make the same changes to benefits for non-union employees. The union objected to the company’s proposal, claiming it would not bargain away its right to negotiate future changes in benefits.
On May 16, with the help of a federal mediator, the two sides reached a tentative agreement that does not include the language that the union had objected to and provides for modest increases in pay, 401(k) and pension benefits.
The union employees, which include all NHEC lineworkers, ratified the agreement last week. All union employees were expected to be back on the job this morning.
