ALTON — An infant and toddler were sickened by carbon monoxide while on a boat in Lake Winnipesaukee on Saturday.
According to New Hampshire Marine Patrol, an 8-month-old child became unresponsive and adults on the 35-foot cabin cruiser were attempting to resuscitated the child. Marine Patrol was alerted to the situation at 12:16 p.m.
By the time the boat reached the dock in Alton Bay, the infant was responsive and crying. A second child, age 2, was found in a bed in the boat’s bow by an Alton firefighter who was checking the vessel for signs of carbon monoxide. Both children were rushed to Lakes Regional General Hospital in Laconia where they were treated and released.
Marine Patrol did not release the names of the victims or anyone else on the boat, but did say the craft was being operated by a Hampstead man.
Alton Fire-Rescue said in a statement released to the media that high levels of carbon monoxide were found in the boat. The department said it was not immediately clear what caused the problem.
Cabin cruisers typically are equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, according to Jason Marceau, service manager at Irwin Marine in Laconia.
He said that fumes can infiltrate into the boat’s interior due to a leak in the exhaust manifold or from the on-board generator which provides power to the boat’s stove, television and interior lighting.
Marceau said that cabin cruisers are often equipped with canvas awnings and roll-down clear plastic curtains which together can restrict air circulation and so raise the risk of any potential carbon monoxide poisoning.
