LACONIA — In addition to the race for mayor and two contested City Council races, there will be two questions on Tuesday’s municipal election ballot.
One asks whether the operation of sports book retail locations should be allowed in the city.
Under a bill approved by the state Legislature, businesses wishing to offer sports betting would apply to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.
The commission will negotiate with the businesses as to the percentage the state would get from transactions. The state will apply the money toward public education.
The other question is an attempt to take advantage of legislation under which the city would no longer be required to hold a public hearing if it receives a gift, donation or grant of less than $10,000. Such a donation would still have to be placed on an agenda and formally accepted by the City Council.
The polling places:
Ward 1 – The Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane
Ward 2 – St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 12 Gilford Ave.
Ward 3 – Laconia Middle School, 150 McGrath St.
Ward 4 – New Covenant Christian Church, 31 Lindsay Court
Ward 5 – Woodland Heights Elementary School, 225 Winter St.
Ward 6 – Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 334 Elm St.
– Rick Green
