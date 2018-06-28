LACONIA — The two other men who have been charged in connection with a fracas following a road rage incident in April have joined the third defendant in pleading not guilty.
Acting through their attorneys, Alan Young, 60, of 55 Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, and David A. Hodges Jr., 52, of 129 West Salisbury Road, in Salisbury, entered the pleas and waivers of indictment in writing, according to documents filed in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia.
Both Young and Hodges had been scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
The third defendant, Jonathan Pike, 70, of 83 Dutile Road, in Belmont, has similarly pleaded not guilty.
The trial dates for the three men had not been set as of Thursday.
All three are charged with simple assault for their alleged actions during a melee at the Dunkin Donuts at 369 South Main St., in Laconia, in which Ian Burns, 33, of Gilmanton, was allegedly hit.
Burns was driving a pickup truck that allegedly sped into the breakdown lane of Route 106 in Belmont and passed several vehicles.
