LACONIA — A major road construction project on Court Street, a heavily traveled connection leading to Belmont, will force two nights of detours, the city Public Works Department says.
Detours will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 1, and 6 p.m. Monday, July 2, and last through the end of each night.
The detour will allow workers to upgrade sewer mains at a time when traffic disruption will be minimized and there will be low flow in the sewer pipes.
The road improvement projects covers about one-third of a mile on Court Street between Keasor Court and Fair Street.
Through the summer and early fall, workers will be improving and straightening the road and putting in new traffic signals, sidewalks and crosswalks.
