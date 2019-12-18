CONCORD — Two Laconia residents have been arrested on drug-related charges.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield announced the arrests of Stephen D. Brue, 35, and Jean Loiselle, 53, on Wednesday, although the arrests had taken place the day before.
Police executed a search warrant at Loiselle’s Jameson Street apartment on Dec. 17, and found approximately 1 ½ ounces of heroin, a gram of methamphetamine, and LSD, which they valued at $14,000.
Brue was charged with one count of sale of heroin and was released on personal recognizance bail.
Loiselle was charged with five counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to sell heroin. She also was released on personal recognizance bail.
Both are scheduled for arraignment in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia on Jan. 20, 2020.
The Attorney General’s Drug Task Force conducted the investigation, with the assistance of the Laconia Police Department.
