LACONIA — A Belmont man has begun serving a prison sentence for drug possession after he was sentenced in Belknap Superior Court.
Christopher T. Deware, 35, of 37 Deware Drive, in Belmont was one of two people who were sentenced Thursday.
A jury found Deware guilty on Sept. 21 of two counts of possession of a controlled drug — a felony — and a misdemeanor charge of transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Deware to 1½ to three years in State Prison on the charge of possession of methamphetamine, but held off handing down sentences on the other two charges until he can rule on an objection filed by Deware’s attorney, Allison Schwartz.
In the objection to strike the conviction on the possession of alprazolam and transportation of drugs charges, Schwartz argues that possession of drugs is a lesser included offense of illegal transportation of drugs and so the court should strike the conviction on the possession of a controlled drug charge and sentence him on the transportation charge.
On Thursday O’Neill gave prosecutors 10 days to file their objection to the defense’s motion, after which a hearing will be scheduled to hear oral arguments.
In the other sentencing:
Robert J. Huffer, 32, of 6 Dixon St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was sentenced to nine months in the House of Correction, after pleading guilty to driving after having been deemed an habitual offender. As part of that negotiated plea, Huffer will be required to participate in the CORE program, a counseling and education program for inmates considered to at high risk for substance misuse and likelihood to reoffend.
Huffer also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of controlled drugs. O’Neill sentenced him to a one- to three-year suspended prison sentence, which will take effect once he’s released from the House of Correction. If he breaks the law at any time within three years of his release he could be ordered to go to prison to serve the suspended sentence.
Under the terms of the plea deal, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Huffer on a second felony drug possession charge.
O’Neill also suspended a $620 fine he imposed on Huffer.
