LACONIA — Two Maine men have been indicted by a Belknap County Superior Court grand jury in connection with a theft at a Gilford laundromat in January 2017.
Corey Merritt, 39, of 32 Tall Pines Lane, in Kezar Falls, Maine, and Paul Tanguay, 27, of 395 Sand Pond Road, in Limington, Maine, were indicted in connection with stealing money from coin-operated washers and dryers at the Patrick’s Place Laundromat on Jan. 22, 2017.
Each is facing charges of theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief. The indictment states the amount of money stolen was in excess of $1,500.
In a Laconia Sun news story appearing shortly after the theft, laundromat owner Steve Parsons said the thieves -- whose images were captured by security cameras -- made off with as much as $3,500 in small change and dollar bills.
Parsons said at the time that two men entered the laundromat, tossed some clothes in a machine and sat down among other customers. Then, as others drifted to the front of the laundromat, one of the men went to the back of the rank of machines and began jimmying the locks on the coin boxes on the washers and dryers while the other kept an eye out. Once they were alone, they opened the coin boxes and emptied the change into a bag.
The grand jury also indicted six other men on a variety of separate weapons-related charges.
Brian D. Berube, 27, of 49 Mystic St., in Methuen, Massachusetts, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
The indictments stem from an altercation in Meredith on Feb. 26 which climaxed with a gun being fired near young children. During the altercation Berube allegedly got into an argument with one man and punched him in the nose. Another man attempted to break up the struggle, and during the scuffle, Berube allegedly pulled a handgun out of his pants pocket and fired a round.
Zachary Gilbert, 29, of 39 Thorndike St., in Concord, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, a baseball bat, and for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The indictments stem from an altercation on Jan 21 in Belmont.
Jason P. Lamy, 35, of 123 Union Ave., Apt. 12A, in Laconia, was indicted on a count of being an armed career criminal, two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and a third charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. The indictments resulted from an incident on March 15 in Laconia.
Trevor R. Bond, 34, a transient, was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon (a knife).
Brandon Janak, 24, of 352 Belmont Road in Laconia, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon (a handgun). He was also indicted for operating a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Rodney E. Michaud, 32, of 54 Main St., in Conway, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon (a push dagger).
A Massachusetts man, accused of drug sale activity in Gilford, was among several who were indicted on a variety of drug charges.
Craig Rich, 33, of 840 Waverly St., in Framingham, Massachusetts, was indicted with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute — specifically marijuana, hashish oil, and psilocybin — a psychedelic drug.
He was also indicted on five counts of possession of a controlled drug — psilocybin, alprazolam, 3,4-,MDMA (ecstasy), methamphetamine, and cocaine. In addition he was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and hashish, and criminal trespass.
Others indicted on drug charges were:
Jonathan Towers, 30, of 41 Dixon St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was indicted for sale of fentanyl.
Matthew S. Better, 35, of 49 Shaker Road, Apt. 1, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Heather R. Davis, 44, of 32 Appleton St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Thomas McWhinnie, 55, of 95A Meetinghouse Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Dussault, 25, 255 Cross Mill Road, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Malcolm D. Young, 33, of 37 Forest Drive, in Dover, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
David Joseph Craveiro II, 38, of 319 Court St., in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
James D. Karr Jr., 30, a transient in Laconia, was indicted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Tara C. Black, 36, of 41 Garfield St., in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
John P. McCarthy, 34, of 79A Summer St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of a combination of cocaine and fentanyl.
Kenneth E. Brunelle, 56, of 132 Massachusetts Ave., in Laconia was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Paige Colby, 29, of 7085 School St., in Loudon, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Sebastian Corneau, 23, of 35 Maple Hill Drive, Apt. 2, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Those indicted on other charges were:
Wayne Miller, 61, of 14 Winter St., Apt 1., in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of witness tampering related to a child welfare case.
Justin A. Hann, 28, of 23 Gale Ave., Apt. 4, in Laconia, was indicted for operating a motor vehicle after being certified as an habitual offender.
Christopher D. Bickford, 40, of 605 Province Road, in Laconia, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking, for allegedly stealing a cell phone charger from the Cumberland Farms Store on Endicott Street North in Laconia (Weirs Beach).
Joel Figueroa, 23, of 222 Upper Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted for operating a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
Aaron Akers, 20, of 6 Meetinghouse Lane, in New Hampton, was indicted for second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Kenneth B. Dukette, 27, of 54B Spring St., in Laconia, was indicted for assaulting a prisoner while he was being held at the Belknap County House of Corrections. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal threatening for threatening other prisoners.
Shane M. Livingston, 38, of 76b Lancaster Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted for operating a motor vehicle after being deemed an habitual offender.
William T. MacDonald, 25, of 379 Old Wolfeboro Road, in Alton, was indicted for leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.