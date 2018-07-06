BELMONT — Police continue to investigate a dramatic three-vehicle crash on Route 106 which left two people dead, and severely injured a third person.
The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Park and Ride lot just north of the Route 106-River Street intersection.
Belmont police Thursday were not releasing the names of the deceased, pending notification of their immediate families.
Both deceased victims were traveling north in a Toyota Rav 4 when the vehicle veered into the southbound lane, and collided with the left-rear area of a Hyundai Veloster sports car. The impact of that collision put the Toyota into a partial rear-end spin (in the southbound lane) where it was immediately struck head-on by the Ford F350 pickup truck which was right behind the Hyundai. There was little or no time for the Hyundai or the Ford drivers to react, police said.
“It was bad. It was one of the worst (crash scenes) I’ve been to in quite a while,” said Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann. “It looked like a blast zone.”
The male passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, identified only as a Tilton man, was pronounced dead later at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Belmont police said it did not appear that speed was a factor in the crash.
A coroner from the state Medical Examiner’s Office was dispatched to the scene to assist with the removal of the deceased passenger whose body was trapped inside the vehicle.
Route 106 between Route 140 and Brown Hill Road was closed for 6½ hours while emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene.
The first fire- and police-department workers to reach the scene quickly determined that the highway needed to be closed because of a large fuel leak which was covering the entire area of the crash, creating additional danger. Police said that off-duty police officers were called in to assist due to the severity of the crash. In addition, Laconia Fire Department equipment and personnel were sent to the scene. State, Laconia, and Gilmanton police also assisted at the scene. Crews from the state Department of Transportation worked with personnel from the state Department of Environmental Services to contain any possible contamination from the fuel spill.
Both the Ford pickup and the Toyota SUV were destroyed, while the Hyundai received extensive rear-end damage, police said.
Laura Beebe, of Belmont, who was driving the pickup, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Concord Hospital for surgery, police said. Her passenger, a man identified as Erin Malloy of Belmont, did not request medical attention at the scene. Timothy Lanza, of Manchester, who was driving the Hyundai, was uninjured, police said.
The Belknap County Accident Reconstruction Team team worked at the crash scene well into the night with assistance from the Belmont Fire Department. Special lighting was brought in to illuminate the scene.
Mann said the emergency responders extended their sympathies to the families of the two victims.
Belmont police asked that anyone who might have information that might assist investigators to call Belmont police at 267-8350.
