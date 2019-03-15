ALTON – Law enforcement officials say two people were fatally shot at a home on Dobbins Way in Alton and an 11-year-old boy is in custody as the primary suspect in the shootings.
Details of the shooting, including the names of those involved, were not released, but Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois confirmed this morning that the case was a homicide.
Pam Stiles, school superintendent of SAU 72 in Alton, said in a posting on the Alton Central School's Facebook page that the family involved was not enrolled at the Alton Central School.
The suspect was at large for a time after the shooting. Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath held a brief news conference this morning to say officers were called to the home for a shooting and, in his words, "the scene evolved into much, much more."
He said the "suspect was apprehended and is no longer at large."
Schools in the area were initially locked down, and armed security was present. The lockdown has since been lifted.
The Attorney General's Office released a statement saying it is helping with the case and that there appears to be no threat to the public at this time.
Alton Central School Principal John MacArthur put out a message saying "all students and staff are and continue to be safe here." He said the school day "will resume as normal."
Updated 2:11 p.m., March 15
(1) comment
Horrible! Horrific! Sad! Another shooting, when will people learn and thoughts and prayers .....that covers it right?!
Immature and Impluse—- curious if the gun(s) werelocked up at all?!
