WOLFEBORO — Two men were arrested for drunk driving in separate incidents Friday, local police report.
Police identified those charged as Blake Fournier, 29, of Wolfeboro, and William Tarbox, 71, of Moultonborough. Fournier was charged with driving while intoxicated (subsequent offense), and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Tarbox was charged with driving under the influence.
Fournier was arrested on Knox Pasture Road shortly before midnight Friday after police stopped a vehicle that was traveling erratically. After administering a field sobriety test, police arrested Fournier and took him to the Carroll County jail for processing. He is due to appear in Third Circuit Court on July 11.
Tarbox was arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on South Main St. As police were investigating the accident, they became suspicious that Tarbox was intoxicated and, after further investigation, placed him under arrest, according to a statement released by the Wolfeboro Police Department. He is scheduled to appear in Third Circuit Court on July 11.
