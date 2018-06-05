WOLFEBORO — Two men are facing drug charges after being arrested by local police.
Wolfeboro police arrested Dana Collins, 36, and Nicolas Lynn, 28, both of Effingham, during a traffic stop early Friday evening.
Lynn, the driver, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drugs in a motor vehicle. Collins, the passenger, was charged with possession of drugs.
Both were taken to the Carroll County Jail and later were released pending court appearances scheduled for July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.