ALTON — The Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton will meet on Monday, Dec. 2, at the Pearson Road Community and Senior Center, 5 Pearson Road, Alton, with light refreshments at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Gates MacPherson and Savannah Woolston, both of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, will be on hand as special guests.
MacPherson, the New Hampshire Democrats' communications associate, will provide advice and support for writing a letter to the editor or trying to find a way to express thoughts in a concise and convincing manner. MacPherson is a New Hampshire native who graduated from the University of New Hampshire with degrees in English and Journalism.
Woolston is the digital director of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. Woolston is from Alaska, not Georgia, and has a political science degree from Loyola Marymount. Woolston worked for three years as a strategist at a digital communications firm in Washington, D.C., before joining the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
