MOULTONBOROUGH _ Scott Trexler said that his dad was looking to buy a campground in the early 1970s when a twist of fate saw him end up as the owner of what would become Trexler's Marina.
Only seven at that time and the youngest of four boys, Trexler said his family lived in Lexington, Mass., and his father worked for a computer company in Boston. "He was tired of the rat race and spending so much time in heavy commuter traffic. We spent every weekend we could getting away from it all by taking our pop-up camper to campgrounds all over New Hampshire. Dad thought it would be nice to own a campground and have a different lifestyle for the family."
When Dick and Betty Trexler looked at a campground they liked but wasn't for sale, their real estate broker asked if they might want to look at a marina. "Why not" Dick Trexler said. So they looked at what was then Moultonboro Marine, but that wasn't for sale, either. Still, they made an offer and it was accepted by owner Don Ross.
Today, under management by the second generation of Trexlers, the marina is busier than ever, with every available dock space filled. "It's the busiest summer we've had in years," Scott Trexler said.
It was April of 1972 when the Trexler family became the new owners of Moultonboro Marine. It was a family business from the start. The three oldest sons – 19, 17 and 15 – were kept busy when not in school washing and waxing boats, pumping gas, shoveling snow and doing whatever else needed to be done.
Scott, however, being only seven, discovered a love for fishing. He could be found most days out on the dock with a long stick in his hand that his dad cut from a tree and served as a fishing rod.
More improvements were made in the ensuing years, when buildings wre erected and docks enlarged. The lighthouse was built on the front dock and two double gas pumps were set up on the dock to service a growing number of customers. In 1978 the name was changed to Trexler’s Marina. Over the years, Scott maintained his love for fishing and boating and, as he grew and matured, he took over more of the duties of running the business while his three older brothers happily advanced their careers in the southern part of the state.
In 1991, Scott married Denise and they have become an integral part of the business. Over the years, as Betty has gradually retired, Scott has assumed more and more management duties while Denise works in the office taking care of the books, payroll, marine store, dock attendants, and many other things.
Their daughter Stephanie worked for many years behind the counter taking care of boat registrations, fishing licenses, filing and helping customers, as well as pumping gas on the front dock. Now she is grown up and about to become a pharmacist.
Their son, Quinlan, spends his summers working in the yard helping valet customers, boat rentals and pumping gas.
Scott Trexler said the marina has an interesting history going back to before his family bought it.
The Trexler web site recounts the history.
"It all started with a Russian baron, Boris Witte and hithes wife, Eva, when they moved from Alaska to Moultonborough in 1946. With a real estate agent, they tramped over fields and woods and swamps, looking for property. Quite by accident, they crossed a little bridge to a huge island, but nothing was for sale.
"Turning back onto the mainland, they saw a small crudely lettered 'for sale' sign. The lake stretched on one side of the road, with a small but beautiful beach on its edge. Up on the hill, almost hidden in the tall pines, was a house. The real estate agent trudged up the hill to speak to the owners and a deal was settled then and there.
"They had a house on a lake…so Boris built a boat…a beautiful 14 foot outboard runabout of marine plywood with an oak frame. He named it Jet About and suddenly they were in the boat business. He built nine boats that first summer which sold as fast as he could get them built. Old boats taken in trade were rented to fisherman. Boats without motors rented for 50 cents an hour, with motors $1.50 an hour. A box with a safety lock, nailed to a tree near the water, was his office. Witte’s Boats and Motors was in business.
"In 1968, Don and Jean Ross bought Prince’s Boat Yard and started improving the building and docks. He built a new repair shop and launch ramp. Larry Fone then suggested that Ross buy his business too, combining the two marinas. Don Ross named the new marina Moultonboro Marine."
Trexler says he has seen many changes on Lake Winnipesaukee since the early 1970s. "It's busier than ever. The times sure are different. We're not selling as many boats as we were in the 1990s. We're storing about about 250 boats a winter and there's a real big demand for more storage and for valet service."
He said that if the Wittes were to drive down Moultonboro Neck Road today, they would not recognize the marina located just before the Long Island Bridge.
"It has changed a great deal since they first drove down the road more than 60 years ago. But what has not changed is the homey feeling and warm welcome you get when you walk through the door." he said.
