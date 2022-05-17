GILFORD — A frequent letter writer to the Daily Sun said his day started off with a bang not long after he got out of bed on Tuesday morning.
“I got up, I was standing there and all of a sudden, KA-WHAM! thought it was an earthquake,” recalled Gilford resident Steve Earle. The earthquake turned out to be an old tree that fell onto his home in the aptly named Edge of the Woods manufactured home park. “I didn’t expect disaster to strike so soon, but who does?” Earle said, stating that last year he asked the park co-op’s president, Gary Geoffroy, to remove a poplar tree that hung precariously over his home, a rather expensive procedure for the co-op.
“He asked to take those out, it cost us about $2,100,” Geoffroy said. “They were leaning over his house so we had to hire a crane to come in and take ‘em out.”
Geoffroy added that last year, the park removed about seven trees, and has a regular maintenance program, as well as an emergency contingency for trees that appear dangerous.
The park is heavily forested, with many trees just a few yards from homes.
“We’re not at the edge of the woods,” Earle joked, “we’re in the woods.”
Despite the high number of trees adjacent to homes, Geoffroy stated that he had not seen a tree fall on a home in his 18 years of living in the park until now. “Never happened once. Not once,” Geoffroy said. “It was much windier last week. Very weird.”
The damage to Earle’s roof didn’t seem very extensive from the outside, a fact Earle credits to a set of younger trees from the same cluster as the falling trunk.
“These smaller trees pretty much broke the fall,” Earle said, pointing to the arboreal wreckage. “It didn’t get a free fall. I think that mitigated any damages.” Despite this fact, Earle stated he was waiting on an inspection.
Branches were scattered from atop Earle's roof all the way to his front yard, where a pair of long spear-sized fragments could be seen sticking straight up out of the ground.
“It makes a nice crease there doesn’t it?” Earles said, gesturing to the dented red aluminum trim beneath the fallen trunk. “I don't know how it’s gonna affect the joining of the roof or its waterproofing or anything. I’m going to have to have a professional look at that.”
Fortunately for Earle and his wife, Elaine, no one was hurt.
“You live long enough, all kinds of things happen,” Earle said. “As long as nobody gets hurt, it's a great story later on.”
Log In
