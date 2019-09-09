ASHLAND — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will make a presentation about the rehabilitation of the bridge on US 3/NH 25 over the Pemigiwassat River in Ashland and Bridgewater during the Ashland selectmen's meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Ashland Elementary School Library, 16 Education Drive, Ashland.
Transportation officials will describe the proposed project and solicit public comment.
Anyone needing assistance or auxiliary communication equipment should contact the Bureau of Right-Of-Way, NHDOT, 7 Hazen Drive, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, or call 603-271-3222-TDD Access Relay NH 1-800-735-2964. Notification for the need of assistance should be made at the earliest convenience.
