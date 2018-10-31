ALEXANDRIA — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which initially planned to do tree removal work by The Ledges on West Shore Road on Thursday and Friday, then rescheduled the work to Monday and Tuesday, is now looking for another date after hearing protests from Rep. Vincent Paul Migliore, R-Bridgewater, and Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
The work requires closing the road to traffic, and Migliore asked Giuda to step in “and get these guys to re-schedule this.”
“I can’t believe this decision was changed to affect ELECTION DAY,” Migliore wrote. “How insensitive to voters can these people be? … This is 20 MILE DETOUR all around the lake!”
The road closure would shut down a section of the road less than a mile from the Hebron town line between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for two days, forcing drivers to detour around Newfound Lake.
The DOT made the initial announcement about the closure, then planned for Nov. 1 and 2, on Oct. 26. On Oct. 30, it announced that the road closure would be on Nov. 5 and 6.
After learning that the new date could interfere with elections, Griffin Roberge sent an email to Migliore on Wednesday morning, thanking him for bringing the matter to the attention of the Department of Transportation.
“I apologize for not being knowledgeable about the significance of West Shore Road in Alexandria,” he wrote. “Given the road’s vital importance, it would make sense to find an alternative date for the tree removal.”
He explained that the department was looking to address the problem caused by rock falling from the cliff overlooking the lake, which had damaged the power lines. To do the work required coordinating with the town and electric utilities, he said.
“However, due to the importance of Election Day, [Dave] Rodrigue assured me that NHDOT would find an alternative date to complete the work. There was never any intention to delay or obstruct the public’s ability to vote. Safety and coordination with the various parties to complete the work was the department’s number one concern,” he wrote.
Migliore responded, “I trust the respective Fire Departments (and Ambulance services) have also been notified and made contingency plans that may differ from their normal responses to call from that area, by E911 address rules. I’d hate to be a heart-attack victim expecting a ‘normal’ response here, that would otherwise necessitate an additional 20-mile detour to get to a location only 100 feet or so up the road.”
The Ledges is a section of West Shore Road bounded on one side by a cliff and on the other side by the deepest portion of Newfound Lake, estimated to be 182 feet deep. On Sept. 4, Richard Abenna of Hebron, while on his way home from sailing on Newfound Lake, survived a plunge into the water when a large tree tumbled from the cliff and struck his car, sending it — along with the boat and trailer — into the lake.
