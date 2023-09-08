LACONIA — The cost to dispose of items at the city’s transfer station could increase, and those who skirt the rules by dumping and then leaving could face stiff penalties. Those, and many other items, are on the agenda for the City Council meeting on Monday night.

According to a staff report attached to the council agenda, the Department of Public Works is asking the council to consider the rising costs for the city to have a waste hauler remove items that residents leave at the transfer station.

