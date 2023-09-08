LACONIA — The cost to dispose of items at the city’s transfer station could increase, and those who skirt the rules by dumping and then leaving could face stiff penalties. Those, and many other items, are on the agenda for the City Council meeting on Monday night.
According to a staff report attached to the council agenda, the Department of Public Works is asking the council to consider the rising costs for the city to have a waste hauler remove items that residents leave at the transfer station.
As the report details, the costs to the city associated with waste have two elements: the cost of transporting waste to the landfill, and the so-called “tipping fee” to dump the waste there. The transportation costs are adjusted twice each year, based on the price of fuel, and the tipping fee increases annually, based on a contract that expires at the end of 2029.
If the city keeps the current fees in place for users of the transfer station, the revenue wouldn’t cover the cost, and the city would end up subsidizing the cost of the service. To avoid this, fees would have to be raised, and the DPW suggests multiple strategies. A large increase this fall could avoid the need for subsequent raises for at least a couple of years. Council might prefer to adjust the fees annually, or could adopt a fee structure that includes the tipping and transport costs of the moment, plus an additional amount intended to cover the overhead costs of operating the facility.
Fees aren’t the only thing increasing at the transfer station — so, too, is the rate of “drive-offs,” people who leave the facility without paying for the items they’ve disposed.
Residents who use the transfer station first drive over a scale, and the attendant makes note of the license plate. After they’ve dropped their items, they drive back onto the scale, and the difference in the vehicle’s weight is used to calculate how much the user owes. However, if the user exits the facility without driving back across the scale, there’s no way for the attendant to know how much they dumped. Further, additional costs are incurred because the operator must then stay late to report the incident to police.
While the rate of drive-offs used to be about once each quarter, the transfer station is now experiencing the skirting about once per week. Each incident could be costing the city up to $100 for household waste, or up to $300 if the load contains construction waste.
DPW is proposing a fee structure of $500 for the first offense; $1,000 and a suspension from use of the transfer station for a second, and for a third offense, a fine of $2,000 and a possible court injunction barring the user from the transfer station.
A full agenda can be found at laconianh.gov/AgendaCenter. City Council regularly meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. in City Hall, and are open to the public.
