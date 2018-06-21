BELMONT — As the number of drug overdoses continued to climb, Belmont police decided to take their campaign against the opioid crisis to the streets — literally.
“These drugs don’t get here by themselves. People bring them in,” Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann said.
Mann said there have been 13 known overdoses in his town since the first of the year. “That’s two per month,” he stressed.
That stark realization prompted the department to draw on the training and expertise of some of its officers in detecting signs that someone may be under the influence of drugs.
Five Belmont officers have completed the two-day ARIDE training course and one officer is a certified drug recognition expert.
ARIDE — short for Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement — is a nationwide program designed to bridge the gap in training between the standardized field sobriety testing and the Drug Evaluation and Certification program. To become a drug recognition expert, an officer needs to complete 72 hours of classroom instruction and supervised training in the field.
Last weekend Belmont police arrested six people at five different traffic stops and charged them with possession of controlled drugs or possession of marijuana.
“Our efforts to enhance officer training in the detection and recognition of drug impairment and use is definitely having an impact,” Mann said. “Officers are looking very closely at those with whom we come in contact with to identify possible signs of drug use and impairment.”
Mann hopes that keeping a sharper eye out for those motorists who may be under the influence of drugs will reduce to some extent the amount of drugs that end up on the street, as well as get needed help for those drug users who are apprehended during traffic stops.
Other area departments have ARIDE trained officers as well.
Like Mann, Gilford Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley believes the greater the amount of training officers have, the more effective they will be, be it detecting people under the influence of drugs or other areas of police observation.
He said Gilford police, too, have seen an increase in the number of arrests of people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said proving a motorist was impaired by drugs is more difficult than proving a motorist is drunk. While there is a precise measurement that defines what constitutes drunk driving — 0.08 blood-alcohol content or higher — there is no such precise boundary for defining drug impairment.
But the additional expertise that ARIDE and DRE programs offers enables officers and toxicology experts to provide the kind of evidence that can result in convictions. Evidence such as glazed eyes, dilated pupils, slurred speech, pulse rate, or inability to keep one’s balance. In addition, if a suspect agrees to a blood test, those results — presented by an expert witness — can be used as evidence.
Canfield noted that New Hampshire’s implied consent law also applies to drivers believed to be impaired by drugs. Those who refuse to submit to a blood test will lose their license for 180 days.
Laconia City Prosecutor James Sawyer said that observations made by a trained officer at the scene can be sufficient to gain a conviction of driving under the influence of drugs.
“If someone is falling down, it doesn’t matter what the reason for the impairment is, it’s clear they are impaired and should not be driving,” he said. Sawyer noted that under New Hampshire law a driver could be convicted for driving under the influence even if the substance causing the impairment is caffeine.
Mann said while Belmont Police want to do what they can to get drug-impaired drivers off the road, arresting such people is not their only concern.
“The court process in drug cases can be very long,” Mann said. “We want these people to get help.” Toward that end, Mann said that during the booking process the officer gives suspects information about where they can receive drug counseling services or attend self-help groups. “The sooner these people start to turn their lives around, the better it is for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.