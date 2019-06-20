MEREDITH — The town has posted a 15-minute parking limit in front of the post office on Main Street and is looking into crosswalk signs to make it clear that drivers should pay attention to pedestrians, following the death of a 72-year-old Meredith resident last week.
Jane Gregoire was crossing the street by the post office shortly before 4 p.m. on June 13, when a teen motorist struck her, according to police. She died the next day.
Meredith police have not concluded their investigation into the accident, but Lt. Michael Harper said Thursday that Gregoire was not on the crosswalk when police arrived, and no one they have spoken with could place her on the crosswalk.
No other details have been made public, including the name of the person driving the car that struck her. No charges have been filed in the case.
In a letter to The Laconia Daily Sun, Nancy Conlan said there has long been a feeling that “you take your life in your hands trying to cross the crosswalk here.”
When the discussion came up at Monday’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Manager Phil Warren told the board, “I’ve had near-misses [crossing the street] and I’m not tiny.”
There are several reasons the site is considered dangerous. The road is narrow and, when cars are parked on both sides of the street, drivers need to pay attention to oncoming traffic. Cars trying to get out of parking spaces have a hard time watching for traffic and keeping track of pedestrians. Those walking also might be looking at their cell phones rather than paying attention to their surroundings.
“It’s systemic of our society, where drivers have one hand on a device and one hand on the wheel,” Warren said at the meeting.
Saying that a crosswalk sign might be helpful in bringing attention to the area, Warren said, “I think it’s going to take enforcement in this case.” Meredith has money in the police budget for additional traffic coverage, he said.
Resident Karen Sticht told the selectmen, “I realize that was a pure horrible accident, and speed was not involved, but can there be a more prominent speed limit sign? The line of sight is awful, and people just pull out, and there never seems to be a policeman there.”
Warren said they can try signs, but signs with lights are costly and the batteries do not last long.
Signs indicating 15-minute parking in front of the post office went up this week, but Warren says they were already planned and were not a direct result of the accident.
He said in an email on Thursday that the police chief has been asked to increase police presence on Main Street and to strictly enforce traffic offenses in the area.
