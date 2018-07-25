LACONIA — As the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission analyzes three potential options for the future use of the former Laconia State School property, the Lakes Region Tourism Association has thrown its support behind the third one: an indoor-outdoor sports complex.
Championed by Scott Crowder, who also serves on the board of the Tourism Association, there is a growing grassroots movement — the Lakes Region Sports Coalition — that is pressing for business leaders and tourism officials to get behind the idea of building a sports complex.
Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, is urging members to sign a petition that will be submitted to the redevelopment commission, as well as to contact the chairman, George Bald, directly.
Bald said all three options identified by Camoin Associates — the firm hired to conduct a feasibility study on the property — are under consideration, and Boston-based NBBJ is developing recommendations for each of three redevelopment concepts.
The first of those options is to focus on residential development for as many 540 housing units, with 100-200 being market-rate apartments, 100-200 being workforce housing units, 50-100 being age-restricted units for those 55 and above, and 20-40 townhouses, half of which would be labeled “affordable.” That option also calls for a hotel with 60-80 rooms, banquet space, and a restaurant seating 80-100 people. Ancillary uses might include office and retail space.
The second option identified in the story would be a mixed-use resort that would feature a hotel with 125-175 rooms, conference space, and a restaurant, as well as “high-end” condominiums and age-restricted housing.
The sports complex is the third option being explored for 30-50 acres of the site. That plan also calls for indoor event space and a 100- to 150-seat restaurant, as well as a residential component.
Carmen Lorentz of Lakes Region Community Developers, which has been advocating for more workforce housing, said, “All three concepts include residential, which I think is great because we have a significant need for housing that is suitable and affordable for young working families, as well as for seniors.”
She added: “The site is very large — definitely big enough to accommodate several uses and still maintain open space. As I recall, the sports complex scenario in Camoin’s study also includes over 200 residential units and sets aside land for open space. I like that they are looking at a mix of uses. I think that is smart.”
As for the sports complex, Lorentz said, “It makes sense to engage professionals in that industry to study and refine the idea further to determine what could be supported in this market and help people envision what that scenario could look like. Any serious effort will include a great deal of study and discussion, which sounds like the approach the sports coalition wants to take.”
She added, “I am very happy that the commission is making steady progress in developing a plan for the site. I’ve been impressed with the work they have done so far and with how seriously all the members of the commission take their job. I am grateful they are volunteering their time to help come up with a plan that is good for the state, good for the Lakes Region, and good for Laconia.”
