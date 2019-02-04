GILFORD — Voters gathering tonight will discuss a Town Meeting warrant that includes a 4.8 percent spending increase in general operations, but with less spending in other articles, the total proposed appropriation is 3.6 percent less than last year.
Tonight’s deliberative session will set the final amounts that will appear on the March 12 ballot.
The proposed operating budget is $13.657 million, an increase of $620,100 from the current-year budget. Should voters ultimately pass all of the warrant articles, the total appropriation would be $14.250 million, which is less than this year’s budget total of $14.783 million.
Those other articles include the cost items in a two-year collective bargaining agreement with police department personnel, amounting to $17,269 in the first year and $17,700 in the second year.
The town also is looking for $80,250 to make building and floor improvements at the fire station; $2,900 to be added to the capital reserve fund for a police dog and training; and $58,000 for the Lakes Business Park capital reserve fund.
Another article calls for using $125,000 from the year-end unexpended fund balance for the first year of a three-year replacement schedule for police radios. Because the money would come from unspent funds, it would not add to the tax rate.
The town also is looking to purchase a new forestry vehicle, with the $85,000 cost also coming from the fund balance.
The fund balance also would be tapped for $400,000 to complete work at the recycling center and build a transfer station if voters approve that article; to place $50,000 into the capital reserve fund for sidewalks; $12,131 for the technology fund; $20,000 for the building repair fund; $50,000 for the fire water supply fund; $50,000 for recreation facilities fund; $10,000 for the Glendale ramp facilities fund; and $100,000 for the fire equipment fund.
There also is an article to place $10,000 from the sewer fund into a capital reserve fund for sewer maintenance.
Voters also will be asked about an ordinance that would waive the motor vehicle registration fee for anyone who was captured and held for 30 days or more while serving in qualified armed conflicts; and to allocate $100 from the sale of cemetery plots to provide perpetual care.
Petitioned articles include “outside agency” requests of $21,000 for Lakes Region Mental Health Center and $2,630 for New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse.
There are also petitioned articles to allow the operation of keno games in Gilford, and to change the date for elections from March to May.
The deliberative session will take place in the Gilford High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
