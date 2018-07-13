WOLFEBORO — Police arrested two men on alcohol-related and other charges early Thursday morning after a patrol officer heard a vehicle squealing its tires.
Bradley M. Smart, 20, of Freedom, was arrested near the intersection of Mill and North Main streets moments after Wolfeboro Eric LaRochelle observed a pickup truck rapidly accelerate from a stop, spinning its tires and leaving a 20-foot-long skidmark on the roadway, police said.
Smart was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, disorderly conduct, having an open container of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor, negligent driving, and was issued a summons for violating the town’s noise ordinance and consuming alcohol on town property, police said.
Smart’s passenger, Benjamin Hewitt, 20, of Melvin Village, was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, police reported. He was placed in protective custody for intoxication.
Both men were taken to the Carroll County House of Corrections and were later released on bailed. Smart is due to appear in Third Circuit Court-District Division in Ossipee on Aug. 1, and Hewett on Sept. 26.
