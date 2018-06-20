Tilton man sentenced to 4 to 8 years for drug sales
LACONIA — A Tilton man was sentenced to a minimum of four years in the New Hampshire State Prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug sales and possession charges.
Belknap County Superior Court Justice James D. O’Neill III sentenced William J. Surowiec Jr., 40, to two to four years on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and another two to four years on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told the court that Surowiec “was a serious drug dealer” who had been involved in “large-scale drug sales” in the Tilton area for a considerable amount of time.
Surowiec’s attorney, Wade Harwood, argued that his client should be sentenced to just half the time the prosecution wanted.
O’Neill went with the prosecution’s recommendation, and told Surowiec, “I feel you got a break today and I hope you avail yourself of [the] same.”
Surowiec also received two 3½- to seven-year sentences on two counts of being an accomplice to possession of drugs with intent to sell. Those sentences were suspended for five years, beginning when Surowiec is released from prison.
The prosecution dropped seven other drug possession charges.
Surowiec was accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant on four occasions during the summer of 2017.
The defense sought to suppress evidence of drugs found in Surowiec’s apartment from being introduced at trial, but O’Neill ruled last month that the drug evidence was admissible.
Harwood told the judge that the lighter sentence was appropriate in part because since his arrest last year Surowiec has ceased using drugs and had completed a month-long residential drug rehabilitation program. He also said the fact that Surowiec was willing to plead guilty showed he was taking responsibility for his actions.
Livernois told the judge that Surowiec had a fairly lengthy criminal record — mostly for misdemeanors — but none of the prior arrests was for drug possession or sale.
In asking for leniency, Surowiec told the judge, “My life was a pretty big mess,” and he just wanted to get the past behind him and move on with his life. He mentioned that, since his arrest, he had received tremendous support from his sister and girlfriend, both of whom were in the courtroom.
After hearing Surowiec’s statement, O’Neill asked, “If someone had sold this poison to your sister, do you think a two- to -four-year sentence would be enough?”
After a pause Surowiec replied, “Yes, sir.”
As part of his sentence, Surowiec received credit for 26 days of pretrial confinement. He was ordered to make restitution of $1,400 to the state’s Drug Task Force, and ordered to participate in any drug and counseling programs recommended by the state corrections officials.
