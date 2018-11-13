BRISTOL — There will be a community forum to discuss the Bristol bike path and downtown revitalization efforts on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Minot-Sleeper Library.
The forum arises from a New Hampshire Cooperative Extension initiative, the Downtowns and Trails Pilot Program, which is intended to assist communities in using their natural assets to create more vibrant places. Bristol's program is a pilot effort to focus on community and economic development with special attention to the "nature economy."
Community volunteers got together six months ago to discuss how they might improve the bike path which currently extends from Mill Stream Park to Newfound Lake, bringing it downtown and addressing the enrichment of Central Square and the greater community.
Thursday's forum will explain the progress so far and discuss possible future steps.
For further information, contact Town Administrator Nik Coates at townadmin@townofbristolnh.org.
