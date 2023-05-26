LACONIA — A common superstition holds that misfortune comes in a set of three. The Paul family hopes that’s true, because they’ve had more than their fair share of heartbreak.
Terry and Robin Paul experienced the third in a string of tragedies last week, late at night on May 17, when their cottage at the Resort on the Bay on Weirs Boulevard, their summer home for more than three decades, was consumed in flame.
As devastating as it is to lose a home to natural forces, this was the second such experience in less than a year for the Pauls. Their permanent residence, in Port Charlotte, Florida, was destroyed on Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian.
The first heartbreak, one that still brings tears, was the loss of their son, Matthew, who died in a motor vehicle collision in 2002, when he was driving back from Laconia to begin his junior year of college.
‘Like a jet engine’
The Resort on the Bay is a privately owned community. The park’s owners maintain the land, and residents rent spaces for their manufactured homes. The park doesn’t officially open until Memorial Day, but residents are permitted advance access to their properties to start spring cleanup and get ready for the summer season.
Ed and Diane Piscopo were at their cottage last week doing just that. The Pauls were as well, with the added task of combining two households into one, as they had only recently returned with a trailer full of antiques and family heirlooms, salvaged from their Port Charlotte home.
On Wednesday morning, the Pauls left to spend a few days with their adult daughter, who lives in Nashua. Ed Piscopo, who called 911 about the fire, didn’t notice the emergency in time to save the Paul home, but his report got the fire department to the scene quickly enough to keep the disaster from consuming several of the closely arranged cottages.
“I went to bed around 10,” Ed said. “I heard a kind of a rumble, I thought, ‘What was that?’ Then I heard a sound like a jet engine,” so he got out of bed to investigate. When he walked around the corner, and the Pauls’ site came into view, he said, “The trees were on fire, the fire was coming out of the doors.”
He said it might have been the propane tanks starting to leak, which was the “jet engine” sound he heard.
Fire crews later told the Pauls they could see the fire from across Paugus Bay on their way to respond. Several other cottages had exterior damage from fire and heat, but it appears the severe damage was limited to only the Paul home.
A fire investigation report hasn’t yet been completed, but a release issued immediately after the fire said there was no reason to suspect the fire was intentional.
One step in front of the other
The Pauls, both U.S. Army veterans, said they already felt they had a challenge in front of them as they tried to figure out how to replace their home in Florida, which is their permanent residence. Part of the challenge is that the Port Charlotte home, like their home in Laconia, was manufactured. Even though both were insured, manufactured homes depreciate in value, so the insurance payout isn’t enough to purchase a new home comparable to what was lost.
“We are in the process of getting a replacement home in Florida,” Terry said. “We are starting over.”
Still, as Terry and Robin consider the blackened remains of their home, their thoughts were more about the past, the lost, than about the future.
Some of the debris was piled atop a garden planted in Matthew’s memory. “They’ll come back, maybe,” Robin said of the plants.
The house was filled with irreplaceable items, such as furniture and paintings that represented a direct connection to the family’s past. Terry said he’d be able to buy a new chair, but he’ll never again have the chair his grandmother sat in to rock babies.
“There’s just so many things that I grew up with, now it’s just a memory,” Terry said.
But the losses that hurt the most relate to Matthew. Even when they get a new cottage, it won’t be one Matthew once filled with his presence.
“Matthew sat here. Matthew played on these floors,” Robin said, looking into the home. “A lot of Matthew was in there. I saved some of his clothes that he always wore, they were in there.”
Their daughter has organized a GoFundMe to help the family recover: gofundme.com/f/terry-and-robin-paul.
The Paul family has endured hardship before, and Terry expressed hope that they would be able to do so a third time.
“I look at it like, three strikes, but we’re not out,” Terry said.
