CONCORD — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that three Lakes Region properties were among the 11 named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The State Historical Resources Council named the one-room East Hebron Schoolhouse, built in 1888, to the register. It is one-and-a-half stories, with a recessed porch under a gable front roof. The classroom space still has its historic wood floors, wainscoting, slate chalkboards and woodstove. It was in use until 1942, when its students were sent to the Hebron Village School.
Located in Moultonborough Village, the James E. French House, circa 1850, is a broad-gabled house that was a favored style in New Hampshire after about 1830. French was a well-known politician, having served in local, state and federal positions, including as a state representative and state senator, and as district collector of U.S. Internal Revenue from 1882 to 1886 and 1889-1893.
The Harriman Hale American Legion Post No. 18 in Wolfeboro has Greek Revival pilasters, Italianate corbels and a Colonial Revival entry that combine to form an interesting evolution of architectural styles. Since its founding, the building’s function hall has been the site of parades, children’s holiday parties, carnivals and private functions.
New Hampshire's Division of Historical Resources, the State Historic Preservation Office, was established in 1974 and is part of the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Its mission is to preserve and celebrate New Hampshire’s irreplaceable historic resources through programs and services that provide education, stewardship, and protection. For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr or call 603-271-3483.
