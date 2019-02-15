LACONIA — The search for a successor to Laconia School District Superintendent Brendan Minnihan has been narrowed to three candidates, one from Maine, one from Arizona and one from Gilford.
They are Jean Skorapa, an assistant superintendent from the Regional School District in Unity, Maine; Tim Richard, a principal at San Tan Foothills High School in Florence, Arizona, and Steve Tucker, director of curriculum for the Gilford School District, said Bob Champlin, a member of the Laconia School Board.
Minnihan opted not to seek a new employment contract after his three-year agreement ends on June 30. He is earning $144,000 annually.
The finalists will appear at 5 p.m. public meet and greets in the Huot Technical Center’s dining room, with Skorapa on Monday, Richard on Wednesday and Tucker on Thursday.
Skorapa’s resume says she is a “passionate and dynamic educational innovator and superintendent who is empowering independence and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”
She calls herself “a visionary who is rethinking what’s possible and envisions changing the world through education and mentorship.”
Skorapa, who holds a master’s degree in literacy education from the University of Southern Maine, taught for a decade in the Brunswick School Department before becoming a principal at the Hawthorne School in Brunswick, Maine.
She also was a district curriculum coordinator for that school department before serving as principal for Harriet Beecher Stowe School in Brunswick.
Richard lists his philosophy on his resume.
“I believe that the success of a school district is measured by the culture that exists in each building and in every classroom,” he said. “Fostering a culture that puts 'kids first' and focuses on student learning, quality instruction and collaboration is one of the most important things a leader can do.”
Richard, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1995 to 1999, holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Jones International University.
Tucker lists as his career objective “to work collaboratively with a leadership team and school community in a position of leadership.”
He has been director of curriculum in the Gilford School District since 2016. He was academic coordinator for teaching and learning at Laconia High School from 2012 to 2016 and before that was a social studies teacher, coach, student council adviser and English teacher.
His resume also includes some experience outside of the classroom. He manned the front desk and was assistant manager at the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in White River Junction from 1989 to 1994.
Tucker holds a master’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire, with a major concentration in late 19th- and early 20th-century American history.
