BELMONT — Three area people have been charged after a rolling disturbance which began in a residential neighborhood ended with a fracas at the police station in which one of the participants used pepper spray.
According to Belmont police, an officer was dispatched to Brown Hill Road on Sunday after receiving a report that someone was kicking a vehicle.
Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann said, “Apparently a group of people who do not like each other came into contact on Brown Hill Road. After an exchange of words a vehicle was allegedly damaged.”
Those involved left the area before the officer arrived, but some were later located at a gas station a short distance away on Route 106.
There officers arrested Roland J. Gagne, 22, of Northfield after seeing him get out of the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was charged with driving after his license had been suspended and possession of marijuana.
As Gagne was being booked at the police station, the others involved in the Brown Hill Road disturbance arrived at the station and got into a fracas in the station lobby. All on-duty officers were called to the station to assist in separating the parties and quelling the disturbance, Mann reported.
As the disturbance was intensifying, and before police reinforcements arrived, a woman carrying pepper-spray used it on a woman police identified as Madelina V. Morris, 19, of New Hampton, while both were outside the building.
Officers, including a State Police K-9 team, arrived at the police station and immediately broke up the disturbance.
Subsequently, Morris and Darren Gagne, 50, of Northfield, were each arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. All are due to appear in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia on Sept. 6.
Police are continuing to investigate the pepper spray incident, and Mann said charges may be brought if police conclude it was not used in self-defense. Police did not identify the woman who used the sprady.
“It is very unfortunate to see adults that cannot conduct themselves in a civilized manner, and of all places, inside our lobby and outside in the police parking lot,” said Mann.
