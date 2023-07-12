LACONIA — City councilors will have at least three choices when they meet to interview and consider applicants for the vacant Ward 5 seat Monday evening. The seat was vacated June 12 with the death of longtime Councilor Bob Hamel.
Nancy Brown, administrative assistant for the city manager, said on Wednesday that three residents of Ward 5 have applied to represent their neighbors on city council: Breanna Neal, Steven Bogert and Lawrence “Cody” Pfaff.
The deadline to apply for the vacancy is the end of the business day on Thursday, July 13. Any registered voter who resides in Ward 5 is eligible to apply. The term expires Jan. 1, 2024.
City council is scheduled to convene for special meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, July 17, at which point councilors will interview candidates and could vote on which applicant will become the appointee.
Neal, who has lived in Ward 5 for three years, according to her application, served on the Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee 2015-22, and during the same period, served as a ward moderator and city ballot clerk.
Neal said she doesn’t seek the office for herself, “I seek it only to offer residents the option of diverse representation and an approachable, open-minded listener who will speak for those who cannot be present. That is the example that has been set by those I have witnessed at the many council meetings I have attended, which I hope [to] be given the opportunity to live up to.”
She listed the most important issues facing the city as inflation, affordable housing, homelessness, substance misuse and addiction, workforce shortages, “and a number of different things which are all interconnected.”
Bogert, who has been a Ward 5 resident for 20 years, represents the city in the Statehouse, is on the Mayor’s Housing Task Force and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. He’s also part of the Laconia Youth Football and Cheer Association, and also served in similar capacities when he resided in Miramar, Florida.
Bogert believes his experience would be useful for the “positive growth of our city,” he wrote in an email. “Laconia is at the crossroads of maintaining its past while moving forward and creating a city of the tomorrow. I believe we could achieve an improved future while maintaining the tax cap.”
Key issues facing the city, in Bogert’s view, are the development of the former State School property, affordable housing, employment, drug addiction and homelessness. He also expressed interest in developing areas of the city to attract new businesses, and encouraging year-round business activity in Weirs Beach.
Pfaff, who has lived in Ward 5 for five years, is both a homeowner and a downtown business owner, who sees the opportunity as a chance for him to serve his community and to better understand the workings of local government. “Through my work, I speak with residents every day. I want to take that information to City Hall and make positive change.”
Pfaff said homelessness and drug abuse are the biggest issues currently facing the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.