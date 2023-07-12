LACONIA — City councilors will have at least three choices when they meet to interview and consider applicants for the vacant Ward 5 seat Monday evening. The seat was vacated June 12 with the death of longtime Councilor Bob Hamel.

Nancy Brown, administrative assistant for the city manager, said on Wednesday that three residents of Ward 5 have applied to represent their neighbors on city council: Breanna Neal, Steven Bogert and Lawrence “Cody” Pfaff.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.